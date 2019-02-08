  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00PM
    View All Programs
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Snow, Weekend Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — The weekend will be half sunny an half snowy, with snow coming in starting midday Sunday.

A strong high pressure overhead for the short term will allow skies and winds to relax and temperatures to fall into the single digits Friday night. Expect a light west wind, clear skies and a low of 3 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with light winds and a high of 25.

Sunday will bring snow one to three inches of snow starting about midday and tapering off around sunset. The high temperature will be 29 degrees.

Mary Kay Kleist