CHICAGO (CBS) — The weekend will be half sunny an half snowy, with snow coming in starting midday Sunday.

A strong high pressure overhead for the short term will allow skies and winds to relax and temperatures to fall into the single digits Friday night. Expect a light west wind, clear skies and a low of 3 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with light winds and a high of 25.

Sunday will bring snow one to three inches of snow starting about midday and tapering off around sunset. The high temperature will be 29 degrees.