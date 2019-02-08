  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS, Kristoff St. John, Neil Winters, Soap Opera, Tribute, Young and the Restless

(AP) — The “Young and the Restless” is remembering Kristoff St. John with a series of special episodes.

The CBS soap opera on Friday will broadcast a special tribute to the actor, who played the struggling alcoholic and ladies’ man Neil Winters for 27 years.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 01: Actor Kristoff St. John onstage during the 44th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on February 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

The 52-year-old died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. The cause of death is under investigation by the medical examiner.

His last episode aired Wednesday.

“Young and the Restless” will feature a story line that pays tribute to both Kristoff and his character beginning in late April.

St. John had played Neil Winters on the soap opera since 1991, earning nine daytime Emmy nominations. He won a Daytime Emmy in 1992 for outstanding younger actor in a drama series.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.