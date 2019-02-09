Chicago (CBS) — Luis Acevedo of Streamwood has been reported missing, police said.

The 52-year-old was last seen in the 100 block of Timber Trail at 4 p.m. Saturday.

He walked away from his residence, but police say he has a condition that puts him in danger.

Acevedo is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He is wearing a dark jacket, black pants and black steel toe boots.

Anyone with information should contact the Streamwood Police Department at 630-736-3700 or call 911.