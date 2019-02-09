



After CBS 2 aired a story in January about an apartment building in Washington Park with no heat, residents say they still are still having problems.

Some of the residents at Parkview Tower Apartments say their building feels just as cold inside as the weather does outside.

Last month, neighbors said their temperature troubles had been happening since Nov. 12. There’s a sign from management posted in the hallways apologizing for the inconvenience.

The city says from Sept. 15 through June 1, landlords are required to keep units at 68 degrees during the day and 66 at night.

They can be fined $500 a day per unit.

After CBS 2’s story, the heat was back on, but residents say it was only for a day.

Now, neighbors say they’re back in the cold, and some are taking risks to heat their apartments themselves.

“It’s just ridiculous,” Johnnetta Fort said. “I’m just tired of going through this with this building.”

The alderman’s office did not respond Saturday.

CBS 2 also reached out to the building for comment. A maintenance workers said they’ve been working with the city to fix the problems. Despite tenants saying otherwise, he said the issues have been fixed and it’s the residents who may not be using the heat properly.