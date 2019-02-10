CHICAGO (CBS)– Naperville police responded to an armed home invasion just before 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Two offenders, wearing masks and armed with a handgun, entered a home in the 2600 block of High Meadow Road. The offenders then held a female victim at gunpoint while taking money and various electronics from the house.

Police said the suspects fled on foot and possibly went westbound towards Route 59.

This incident is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666.