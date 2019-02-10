CHICAGO (CBS) — A Naperville woman was held at gunpoint during a violent home invasion Saturday night around 7:45, and doing what the criminals asked likely saved her life.

It happened in the 2600 block of High Meadow Road.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know what you guys want me to do.’ It was terrifying. I thought I was going to die,” the victim said.

Her hands and voice were shaky as she relived Saturday night.

“I saw two men in ski masks and guns,” the 22-year-old said.

She was a prisoner in her own house as the two men broke in.

“They had guns to my head, and I was shaking. And they were getting mad because I wasn’t doing things as fast as they wanted me to,” she said.

The masked men ripped through the house, stealing money, valuables and electronics. They disabled the GPS tracking before swiping those electronics.

It all happened in just minutes.

“Only about five to eight minutes, but it felt like a lifetime. They did it very quickly,” the woman said.

She was uninjured.

Police are still looking for those two men. They said the suspects fled on foot and possibly went westbound towards Route 59.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666.