By Jim Williams
CHICAGO (CBS) — One-year-old DeJon Irving was sitting in a car at 99th and Throop when he was shot in the head Thursday night.

One-year-old Chase Irving was shot in the head on Feb. 7, 2019, while sitting in a parked car on the South Side. (Source: Facebook)

Community Activist Andrew Holmes says doctors at Comer Children’s Hospital are trying what he called “various procedures” to save DeJon, who is in critical condition.

Holmes appealed to the public to help police find the gunman.

“While the family’s inside the hospital, we need to go hard on the streets out here. We need to have any and everybody continue to call in. We need some solid information,” he said.

Police believe DeJon’s mother was the intended target.

The reward for information leading to an arrest is now at $35,000.

 