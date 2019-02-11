CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago areas are under a winter weather advisory that will continue through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, there will be freezing rain and snow Monday evening with temperatures in the in the upper 20s and low 30s throughout the day.

Most Chicagoland areas can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow. Northern areas near Waukegan can expect 3 to 6 inches of snow. Less than an inch is expected for areas along I-80.

Snowfall totals may vary due to freezing rain.

There is also the potential for ice accumulation throughout Chicago areas through Tuesday.

The snow, expected Monday evening, in northern Chicago areas will turn to freezing rain by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Glaros said snow showers are expected to continue into Tuesday. By Wednesday, the snow will stop and temperatures will rise to 40 degrees Thursday.

On Friday, Chicagoans can expect light snow showers.