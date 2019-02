CHICAGO (CBS)– Areall Murchinson, 16, has been reported missing from the West Roseland area, according to Chicago police.

Murchinson was last seen in the vicinity of 200 West 111th Place, wearing black and white pajama shorts and a white halter top.

Police said Murchinson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local officials.