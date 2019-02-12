CHICAGO (CBS)– A 17-year-old was fatally shot Monday night in Aurora and police are seeking the public’s help in locating witnesses.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Nicholas T. Rodriguez, 17, suffered fatal gunshot wounds and was laying on the sidewalk when officials arrived in the 300 block of Spencer Street just before 9 p.m.

Rodriguez was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“It is believed Rodriguez was approached by an unknown subject on foot who opened fire on him,” police stated in a press release.

While the incident does not appear to the a random act, police said the motive and the shooting suspect remain unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

“By calling Crime Stoppers with your tips, you stay completely anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5000 if your information leads to any arrests,” police said.