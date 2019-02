CHICAGO (CBS)– The 2019 Chicago Auto Show features two new convertibles that each include high-tech features and designs.

The Volkswagen 2019 Beetle Convertible final edition is a four-seat vehicle.

With 33 miles-per-gallon, the convertible features a blind spot monitor, rear traffic alert system and heated front seats.

Also on display at the Auto Show is the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible that has 560 horsepower and ambient lighting added on the inside.