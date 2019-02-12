Chicago (CBS) — A former Evanston Township High School employee has been charged with criminal sexual assault after an incident with a student last November, police said.

Michael B. Haywood, 33, of Evanston, was charged with one felony count after surrendering to Evanston police Tuesday.

High school staff reported learning about an incident between Haywood and a 17-year-old student Jan. 9. The alleged incident took place Nov. 23, 2018 off school property.

Police tried to interview Haywood, who works in the school’s security department, multiple times before he surrendered. He has been charged with criminal sexual assault by a person in a position of authority.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday at the Skokie Courthouse.