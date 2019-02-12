CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have closed streets around Willis Tower and the former Hancock Center, as chunks of ice have been falling Tuesday morning, following a night of sleet and freezing rain in Chicago.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said Franklin Street was closed shortly before 10 a.m. between Jackson Boulevard and Adams Street, on the east side of Willis Tower, due to falling ice.

Crews also closed Michigan Avenue between Chestnut Street and Delaware Place due to falling ice, on the west side of 875 N. Michigan Av., the building formerly named the John Hancock Center.

No injuries or damaged vehicles have been reported.

Sheets of ice were also falling from the old IBM building, now home to the Langham Hotel on 330 North Wabash.

Ice often falls from skyscrapers in downtown Chicago after snowstorms, ice storms, or other icy weather, when temperatures start to rise, and ice that has formed on the buildings starts to melt and crack.