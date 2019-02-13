Chicago (CBS) — The City of Chicago collected $8.2 million in tax revenue from local Airbnb hosts in 2018.

The popular travel company has a partnership with the city that allows it to collect and remit lodging taxes, some of which goes toward addressing homelessness and domestic violence support services.

Airbnb and HomeAway/VRBO are the only two short-term rental platforms legally licensed to operate in Chicago and collect Chicago taxes.

Cook County hosts welcomed about 710,000 guests and earned $109 million in supplemental income last year.