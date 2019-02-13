Chicago (CBS) — A Chicago man has been arrested for a hit-and-run that killed a Waukegan man earlier this month, police said.

Abdul Baloch, 26, was arrested Monday at his home in Chicago and is being held on $100,000 bond.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 3, Waukegan police found a man lying in the street in the 2900 block of Grand Avenue who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. The man, later identified as 22-year-old Christopher Harris, was taken to a hospital with severe injuries and died.

The vehicle involved in the accident, a silver 2005 Ford Explorer, was located at Baloch’s residence.

Baloch has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and motor vehicle accident involving death, failed to stop.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail and will appear in court again March 3.