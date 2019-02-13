



— A grocery store advertisement in Arkansas that claims “Heaven has a wall” is now at the center of a political firestorm.

Checkout at Mac’s Cashsaver is no different from other grocery stores, but the weekly ad book at the end of the line is hard to miss. Atop of this week’s discounts is a message that reads, “Heaven has a wall, a gate and a strict immigration policy. Hell has open borders. Let that sink in.”

Customers were stunned by the message.

“Why would they put that on there?” customer Tyler Reede asked in an interview with KARK.

“I didn’t have a problem with it,” Logan Reede, told KARK. “If they want to come here they can come here legally.”

"HEAVEN HAS A WALL…" A grocery store chain is facing criticism after this message showed up in its weekly ad. https://t.co/ocLriF5MEZ #kwch12 pic.twitter.com/wEY2FD0qKF — KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) February 12, 2019

But for others, those words strike a chord.

“I don’t really think one has anything to do with the other,” said another customer.

Store manager Jack Digby said he fielded dozens of calls from customers and people who saw the ad online, but defends his decision to print it.

“They’re just making a political spin out of it and getting the wrong idea of what it really means,” he told the station.

Mac’s Cashsaver is a family-owned Christian grocery store with several locations in southeast Arkansas. Digby said the store owner was aiming for a Christian message, nothing political.

“I am for this company and I am for God. There’s nothing wrong with what that statement says,” Digby said.