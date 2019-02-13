



Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was attacked and beaten in a Connecticut prison, his legal team confirms.

Van Dyke, who was sentenced to almost seven years in prison for second-degree murder in the 2014 death of Laquan McDonald, was in a federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut.

Van Dyke’s wife and attorneys will be holding a news conference Thursday morning with more details, sources say.

The Fraternal Order of Police released this statement regarding the incident:

“We are deeply concerned about Jason’s safety and we do not understand why the IDOC made the decision that led to this. We expect authorities to take the necessary steps to protect him and will not step until we feel that they have done so.”

Earlier this week Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon filed a petition for a writ of mandamus challenging the legality of Van Dyke’s sentence. They argue it was improper for Judge Vincent Gaughan to sentence Van Dyke only for his conviction for second-degree murder and not for the 16 counts of aggravated battery, which they noted carry a longer minimum sentence.