



Spread the love this Valentine’s Day by sending a card to a child who needs encouragement.

Lurie Children’s Hospital’s “Send Handfuls of Love” campaign connects the public with young patients for the holiday by letting people send free Valentines to children staying at the hospital.

You can send a Valentine with a personalized message for free on the website.

The goal is to get 10,000 Valentines by February 14 so each patient gets one, according to the hospital.

Lurie staff will hand-deliver all the cards to patients on Thursday.