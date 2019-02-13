CHICAGO (CBS)–Police are looking for a man who followed a girl multiples times before exposing himself.

The man followed the girl on the morning and afternoon of Jan. 23 and again on Feb. 7.

A high school girl says she was followed by an unknown man near Wellington and Leclaire, in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Police say the teenager didn’t report it until it happened again Feb. 7.

The second time, police say, the man exposed himself and said “look at this.”

The girl ran away and was unharmed.

The offender is described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 40 and 50 years old. He was wearing a black winter hat, a black jacket, sweater and jeans, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-744-8261.