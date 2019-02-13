  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– From heart-shaped waffles and pizza to chocolate dipping, Chicago-area businesses are making Valentine’s Day a little more festive.

Nutella Cafe Chicago

The Nutella Cafe, located at 189 N. Michigan Ave., will be selling heart-shaped waffles. With every purchase of the Valentine’s-themed waffle, customers will receive a free mini jar of Nutella.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Dylan’s Candy Bar- Chicago

On Feb. 13 and 14, Dylan’s will be offering Valentine’s Day chocolate dipping. To decorate, strawberries are $5 each, Rice Krispie Treats are $4 each and pretzel rods are $2 each. The price to mix and match 6 items is $25 or 12 items for $50.

Dylan’s Candy Bar opening in Chicago.

Connie’s Pizza

Connie’s is selling heart-shaped pizzas on Valentine’s Day. The pizzas are available for pick up, dine-in and delivery.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is offering 30-count Chick-fil-A nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis or 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies in a heart-shaped container.

Dunkin

Dunkin’s limited edition heart-shaped and Valentine’s-themed donuts are now available. Some of the flavors include jelly and Boston cream.

Credit: Dunkin

Einstein’s Bros. Bagels 

On Valentine’s Day Einstein’s will be selling heart-shaped bagels in a variety of flavors.

Taco Bell

Find the perfect gift for your Taco Bell-loving Valentine in the online “Taco Shop.”