Chicago police raided the home of two persons of interest in the Jussie Smollett case Wednesday night. Police took bleach, shoes electronics and more.





Investigators believe Jussie Smollett and the non-cooperating witnesses in the alleged attack of Smollett last month “potentially staged the attack,” sources say.

Chicago police raided the home of two “persons of interest” Wednesday night, a relative of those men says.

TOP SOURCE: “… indicators point to Smollett orchestrating the event ….” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/t3T5kQmeko — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) February 15, 2019

RELATED: What You Need To Know About The Jussie Smollett Investigation | Potential Evidence Found Amid Investigation Into Jussie Smollett’s Attack

Police took bleach, shoes, electronics, receipts and other items from the home.

This information is according to family who says home was ransacked. I asked family why they think police picked the two brothers up for questioning and they replied by saying the men left for #Nigeria the day of the attack. @cbschicago — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 14, 2019

The men, who are both of Nigerian descent, have appeared as extras on the show and their attorney, Gloria Schmidt, says they do both know Smollett.

“They do know Jussie,” she said. “They have worked with him on Empire. My preliminary investigations show that on set it’s very tight. They’re all very cordial with each other, so they’re baffled why they are people of interest.”

The relative who was home Wednesday night says she heard a loud banging at the door, and that door came crashing down. She says a flood officers were there saying they had a search warrant.

She says she was patted down by an officer, and police asked her if she knows Smollett. The woman, who is in her 20s, says she was “so scared” and thought she was going to die.

The woman says she was confused, but she did know Smollett was from the show. She says she feels the police picked the two brothers up for questioning because there is a loose connection to Smollett, and the men left for Nigeria the same day of the attack.

The men’s attorney says they were visiting family in Nigeria and were picked up at O’Hare Wednesday night.

Smollett himself was questioned at CPD Area Central Thursday, police confirmed.