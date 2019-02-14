



A K9 officer in Lake County is one lucky dog.

Thanks to the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., K9 Boomer will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.

Boomer’s vest is sponsored by Yorkville Paws & Claws.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is located in East Taunton, Massachusetts and has provided over 3,300 protective vests to law enforcement dogs around the country since its inception in 2009.

Sheriff John Idleburg said Boomer and his partner Deputy Brian Kilpatrick serve as the department’s explosive detection K9 team.

“These two go into some very dangerous situations to keep our community safe, and this donation will help keep them safe,” Idleburg said.

It costs $950 to donate one protective vest. Each vest has a five-year warranty and weighs 4 to 5 pounds on average.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.