CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police are searching for a group of males wanted for a series of armed robberies in the South Shore and South Chicago neighborhoods.

During the four armed robberies reported between Feb. 4 and 10, a group of three or four males, all wearing black hooded sweatshirts, approached victims and robbed them with a handgun, or implied they had a handgun, according to police.

The robbers took off with purses, cash and wallets, police said.

The robberies were reported at the following times and locations:

Feb. 4 at 11:30 p.m. on the 7500 block of South Phillips

Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. on the 8000 block of South Essex

Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. on the 7500 block of South Essex

Feb. 10 at 9:30 p.m. on the 7800 block of South Saginaw

The suspects were described by police as black males between 17 and 25-years-old. One of the offenders displayed a handgun in two of the robberies.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.