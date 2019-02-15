CHICAGO (CBS) — Google will add hundreds of new jobs to its Chicago offices as part of a national expansion plan, which will bring its new finance division to the tech giant’s campus in the Fulton Market district.

The announcement of the new nub for Google’s financial team comes just four months after the company announced plans to expand its current Chicago offices by leasing 132,000 square feet of space in a 12-story building just south of its current offices.

Google has more than 1,000 employees at its current offices at 320 N. Morgan St., and will add hundreds more jobs over the next two years as the new finance hub moves in, according to the mayor’s office.

“We looked at a lot of cities to find the right home for our new team and decided that Chicago’s culture, diversity and strong emphasis on community makes it a perfect fit for Google,” said Google Vice President of Sales and site lead for Chicago, Karen Sauder.

Overall, the expansion plans in Chicago will allow Google to double its workforce here by the end of 2019. The new office space Google is leasing won’t be ready until this fall.