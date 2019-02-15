  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Police Department, shooting, West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a parked vehicle in West Rogers Park Thursday night, police say.

The men were in the 6500 block of North Albany Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when they were shot by an unknown person.

One of the men, 27, was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene. The second man, 26, was shot in the face and is in serious condition at Presence Saint Francis Hospital, according to Chicago police.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a black Toyota RAV4 fleeing the scene.

No one is in custody, and Area North detectives are investigating.