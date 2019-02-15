CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a parked vehicle in West Rogers Park Thursday night, police say.

The men were in the 6500 block of North Albany Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when they were shot by an unknown person.

One of the men, 27, was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene. The second man, 26, was shot in the face and is in serious condition at Presence Saint Francis Hospital, according to Chicago police.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a black Toyota RAV4 fleeing the scene.

No one is in custody, and Area North detectives are investigating.