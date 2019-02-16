CHICAGO (CBS)– Aurora community organizations are holding a prayer vigil to honor the victims who died after gunman Gary Martin, 45, opened fire inside Henry Pratt manufacturing plant Friday.
The “City of Lights Community Prayer Vigil” will be held at the Henry Pratt Company located at 401 S. Highland Ave. in Aurora at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.
City officials, the Aurora Prayer Coalition, area churches and Crosses for Losses will host the vigil.
https://www.facebook.com/cityofaurorail/photos/a.236545753080931/2070635426338612/?type=3&theater