BREAKING NEWSAurora Gunman, Who Killed 5 In Workplace Shooting, Was Not Legally In Possession Of Firearm
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:00 PMCBS 2 Saturday News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMThe World's Best
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora shooter, Mass shooting illinois, Pratt Aurora Illinois, Prayer Vigil, shooting in Aurora Illinois


CHICAGO (CBS)– Aurora community organizations are holding a prayer vigil to honor the victims who died after gunman Gary Martin, 45, opened fire inside Henry Pratt manufacturing plant Friday.

The “City of Lights Community Prayer Vigil” will be held at the Henry Pratt Company located at 401 S. Highland Ave. in Aurora at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.

City officials, the Aurora Prayer Coalition, area churches and Crosses for Losses will host the vigil.

https://www.facebook.com/cityofaurorail/photos/a.236545753080931/2070635426338612/?type=3&theater