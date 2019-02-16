



The “City of Lights Community Prayer Vigil” will be held at the Henry Pratt Company located at 401 S. Highland Ave. in Aurora at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.

City officials, the Aurora Prayer Coalition, area churches and Crosses for Losses will host the vigil.

https://www.facebook.com/cityofaurorail/photos/a.236545753080931/2070635426338612/?type=3&theater