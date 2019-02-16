JUSSIE SMOLLET CASE'Empire' Actor Paid Two Brothers $3,500 To Stage Attack, Which They Rehearsed Days Before
CHICAGO (AP) — Artemi Panarin had two goals and an assist against his former team, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday night for their fifth win in six games.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Brandon Saad #20 of the Chicago Blackhawks tries to get off a shot against Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets at the United Center on February 16, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Pierre-Luc Dubois added a goal and an assist for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 39 saves in his sixth straight start. Cam Atkinson and Josh Anderson also scored.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Cam Ward #30 of the Chicago Blackhawks covers the puck on a shot by Eric Robinson #50 of the Columbus Blue Jackets at the United Center on February 16, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chicago had won eight of nine to get back into the wild-card race in the crowded Western Conference. Patrick Kane collected a goal and an assist while extending his point streak to 17 games, matching the longest in the NHL this season.

