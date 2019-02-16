



In a press conference Saturday morning, Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman identified the five victims who died after gunman Gary Martin, 45, opened fire inside Henry Pratt manufacturing plant Friday.

According to the Aurora police, the victims include:

• Clayton Parks, of Elgin, Human Resources Manager at Henry Pratt

• Trevor Wehner, of Dekalb, Human Resources Intern at Henry Pratt and student at Northern Illinois University

• Russell Beyer, of Yorkville, Mold Operator at Henry Pratt

• Vicente Juarez, of Oswego, Stock Room Attendant and Fork Lift Operator at Henry Pratt

• Josh Pinkard, of Oswego Plant Manager at Henry Pratt

Northern Illinois University President Lisa Freeman release a written statement about student intern Trevor Wehner. She said he was expected to graduate in May with a degree in Human Resource Management. Freeman said Friday was Wehner’s first day as an intern at Henry Pratt.

“Loss like this is devastating and senseless,” she said in a written statement. ” I ask our university community to please keep the Wehner and Parks families, friends and communities in your hearts and offer them caring thoughts.”

A total of 12 people, including the gunman, were shot. The five wounded police officers suffered non life-threatening injuries.