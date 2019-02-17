JUSSIE SMOLLET CASE'Empire' Actor Paid Two Brothers $3,500 To Stage Attack, Which They Rehearsed Days Before
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:30 PMCBS 2 Sunday News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
By Suzanne Le Mignot
Filed Under:Skin Care

CHICAGO (CBS)– Renata Block, a physician’s assistant at Pinski Dermatology, joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to discuss the best skin care products to combat the winter weather.

Block said the winter weather can lead to skin irritation and dryness.

“Using the correct products and moisturizers are a critical part of a skin regimen and daily use is particularly important,” she said.

For body products, Block recommends:

  • Avene Xeracalm
  • GoldBond
  • Eczema Relief Lotion/Cream
  • Diabetics’ Dry Skin Relief Lotion/Cream
  • Aquaphor

Block explained skin protectant ointment with Panthenol and Glycerin helps to moisturize, nourish and protect the skin to enhance healing.

For lip care, Block recommends:

  • Avene Cold Cream Lip Butter
  • Aquaphor and CeraVe Healing Ointment

For eye care, Block recommends:

  • Lumiere Riche Bio
  • Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Gel-cream