CHICAGO (CBS)– Renata Block, a physician’s assistant at Pinski Dermatology, joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to discuss the best skin care products to combat the winter weather.

Block said the winter weather can lead to skin irritation and dryness.

“Using the correct products and moisturizers are a critical part of a skin regimen and daily use is particularly important,” she said.

For body products, Block recommends:

Avene Xeracalm

GoldBond

Eczema Relief Lotion/Cream

Diabetics’ Dry Skin Relief Lotion/Cream

Aquaphor

Block explained skin protectant ointment with Panthenol and Glycerin helps to moisturize, nourish and protect the skin to enhance healing.

For lip care, Block recommends:

Avene Cold Cream Lip Butter

Aquaphor and CeraVe Healing Ointment

For eye care, Block recommends: