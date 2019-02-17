Chicago (CBS) — White Sox phenom Eloy Jimenez says he’s ready for the big leagues. The 22-year-old is a top three prospect in all of baseball, and the Sox are expecting big things from him.

“I look at him as the Babe Ruth of our generation,” said White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech. “So, he’s going to be okay.”

White Sox manager Rick Renteria joked that he’s glad Kopech knows who Babe Ruth is.

“That’s awesome. I hope [Jimenez] is the next Babe Ruth of the modern era,” Renteria added.

Jimenez tore up Triple-A last season, a .355 average, with 22 home runs and 75 RBIs.

“There’s no pressure because I don’t really think about it. I just think, try to work hard and be ready for the moment,” Jimenez said.

The outfielder said becoming Rookie of the Year is one of his goals.

“But most important right now is get to the majors first,” Jimenez said.

One thing the White Sox have been working to change — Jimenez’s fast food habit.

“It was bad because I’m eating bad food like burgers and I change it to broccoli and lettuce,” Jimenez said. “It was hard.”

The White Sox are preparing for another highly anticipated major league debut, roughly around the second week of April. That’s because they’re taking advantage of a service time rule use that would keep Eloy Jimenez under their control through 2025.