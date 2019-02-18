



Gunman Gary Martin , 45, was able to obtain a handgun in 2014 despite his prior felony conviction, according to Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman.

In a news conference Saturday, Ziman said Martin was not legally in possession of the firearm he used to open fire at the Henry Pratt building Friday, leaving five dead and six police officers wounded.

According to Ziman, Martin was issued an Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification card in January of 2014.

In March of 2014, he applied to buy a weapon from an Aurora gun dealer and obtained a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun.

Martin also applied for a concealed carry license in March of 2014. During the fingerprinting and background check process, police discovered his 1995 felony conviction for aggravated assault in Mississippi.

Ziman said Illinois State Police revoked Martin’s FOID card and sent a letter stating he needed to voluntarily relinquish his firearm and card.

It is unclear how his felony conviction was not detected during his initial background check.

Illinois State Police confirmed they are investigating.