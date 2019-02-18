CHICAGO (CBS)–Snowfall between Sunday and Monday totaled close to nine inches in some areas, while other areas got an inch or two.

On the higher end of the snowfall totals for the Chicago area, Buffalo Grove had 8.7 inches, according to the National Weather Service. In Lake County, Riverwoods had 8.2 inches and Highwood had 7.8 inches.

Cook County averaged just under of 5 inches, with Palatine and Wheeling both topping off at 7 inches. O’Hare saw 4.3 inches of snow.

In McHenry County, totals reported by the National Weather Service ranged between 3.4 and 6 inches.

Up to 6 inches of snow fell in Kane County.

The Chicago area saw two periods of snow starting Sunday night before the system moved on Monday afternoon.

Lake effect snow that fell Monday morning was not included in the snowfall totals reported by the National weather Service.