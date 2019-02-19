



Photo: Matthias Wagner/Unsplash

Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there’s plenty to keep you busy this week, from improv comedy shows to a deal to see a stand-up comic.

“Fudge”

First, start the week off with an comedy improv show from Fudge, a quartet of comics who combined jokes and music, on Tuesday at the iO Theater. The team of Damian Anaya, Tim Lyons, Vince Portacci and Dan White transform ideas, solicited from the audience, into instant comedic acts. The weekly show includes a different live musical guest or stand-up comedian to join the performance.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m.

Where: iO Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury St.

Price: Comp-$6

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Second City’s Black History Month Show

Also on Tuesday, consider a show from improv comics as the current cast of Second City reprises the most iconic sketches from the company’s African American alumni at the Up Comedy Club. To celebrate Black History Month, the comedians will dive into the archives of material created by Steve Carell, Tim Meadows, Stephen Colbert and many more.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m.

Where: UP Comedy Club, 230 W. North Ave.

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

“Free Pizza” Comedy Show

Next, the Laugh Out Loud Chicago comedy club is hosting its weekly show on Thursday that includes musical guest, local improv groups and stand-up comics from the area. Stop in early to enjoy free pizza while supplies last, and hang out at the bar and play board games.

When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.

Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Improv Group Choosy Moms

Then, the improv group, Choosy Moms, is dishing out laughs on Friday at the Cornservatory stage. “Choosy Moms is both a bit creamy and a bit nutty, but they come together in a Jif … and go great with jelly!” according to the promoter of the event. The venue is a BYOB.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 11 p.m.

Where: The Cornservatory, 4210 N. Lincoln Ave.

Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Just Nesh – Up to 53% Off Standup Comedy

Lastly, score tickets for half price, through Groupon, to see Just Nesh early next month at the Astoria Lounge. The comic, who brings high-energy and sharp wit to the stage, has opened for Cedric the Entertainer and appeared on Comedy Central’s “Kevin Hart Presents” The Next Level” and “Hart of the City.”

Where: 3208 N. Kostner Ave., Northwest Side

Price: $6 (40 percent discount off regular price for one) $10 (50 percent off regular price for two)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal