CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has given the green light to a lawsuit from a parks-advocacy group that wants to stop Barack Obama’s $500 million presidential center from being built in a Chicago park beside Lake Michigan.

The judge heard arguments last week in the Protect Our Parks suit, and rejected the city’s request to dismiss on Tuesday. One question was whether the group had standing to sue.

The ruling doesn’t mean the group will necessarily prevail, but confirms the suit poses a formidable threat to the project in Jackson Park. The suit argues that laws bar new developments in a 26 mile chain of lakeside parks.

Another lawsuit in 2016 helped scuttle a $400 million plan by “Star Wars” creator George Lucas to build a museum on public land near Chicago’s lakefront.

