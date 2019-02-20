



A woman accused in the beating death of her 5-year-old son in eastern Iowa has been found not competent for trial.

Scott County District Court records say a judge filed a written order Monday that said 25-year-old Jacqueline Rambert suffers from a mental disorder that keeps her from understanding the proceedings or helping her defense counsel. The judge ordered her sent to an Iowa prison facility in Coralville to receive restoration treatment. She’s pleaded not guilty charges of first-degree murder and related crimes.

Rambert and 27-year-old Tre Henderson, also from Chicago, are charged with first-degree murder and related crimes in the slaying of Ja’Shawn Bussell in Davenport. Authorities say he died May 1 last year, 10 days after he was assaulted.

Henderson has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go on trial Aug. 12.

