CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs didn’t upgrade their already talented roster, but there’s no shortage of leadership in the locker room. The now spoken-for Anthony Rizzo has no problem speaking up.

“It was really probably the best offseason I’ve had, right? Get married, great honeymoon. I’m happy to be back though,” says the Cubs first baseman.

A married man now, Rizzo is in his eighth year with the Cubs and is eager to see how this group bounces back from a tough end to the season.

“A lot of guys (in here) are used to going to the NLCS. To get knocked out, is like, whoa. What is this? Barbecuing in October? Just talking to everyone, everyone is excited,” adds Rizzo.

Rizzo has been a source of offensive consistency for the Cubs, averaging 30 homers and 100 RBIs over the past five seasons.

“I try to preach to everyone all the time – you’re going to have highs and lows, ups and downs, good months and bad months, but you have to be the same person,” says Rizzo.

In the offseason, the Cubs front office said they expect more from the Cubs core and challenged their leadership including Rizzo. He says he’s up for it.

“I like it,” he said. “It’s a challenge for all of us. We didn’t win last year, so what are we supposed to do — sit back and do the same thing? That’s insanity. We’ve got to play better. We’ve got to be better and take it upon us to lead this group.”