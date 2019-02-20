CHICAGO (CBS)–A Lake County jail inmate allegedly conspired to hire a hitman to kill a witness who was set to testify against him at trial.

Ade Tramble, 46, of Chicago, was charged with one count of solicitation of murder for hire.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, while Tramble was in jail on felony home invasion and domestic battery charges, detectives learned he was trying to contact a hitman to kill a witness who planned to testify against him.

“Witnesses should never fear for their safety or be intimidated into not testifying,” said Sheriff John Idleburg in a press release.

Tramble later reached out to someone he believed to be a hitman, but was actually an undercover sheriff’s detective. Following an investigation, Tramble was charged with solicitation of murder for hire.

Tramble is being held on $500,000 bail. His next court date is March 14.