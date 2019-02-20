CHICAGO (CBS)–R. Kelly is leaving his West Side Chicago studio, in accordance with a judge’s order, described by Kelly’s lawyers as “without any logical rationale.”

A judge issued an order saying Kelly could not have 24-hour access to his unpermitted studio earlier this month. The decision followed a discovery by city inspectors last month that the space was not in compliance with city codes.

The violations inspectors uncovered included evidence the space was being used for residential uses.

Kelly’s lawyers had argued the artist experiences his optimal creativity at night, and should therefore be able to record after business hours.

His legal team conceded Wednesday afternoon when attorney Steve Greenberg released a statement criticizing the judge’s order, while also agreeing to oblige with the court.

“R. Kelly can never be creative and do his job under these circumstances which leaves him no choice but to leave his building,” Greenberg said in a statement. “This order is a vindictive and baseless reaction to unsubstantiated claims of decades old misconduct, which R. Kelly was both acquitted of and otherwise denies.”

Kelly has been under fire since a slew of women came forward with new sexual misconduct allegations against the singer in a Lifetime documentary series, “Surviving R. Kelly.”