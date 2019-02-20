(AP) — The survivors of a man who last year died of pancreatic cancer have filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago contending a shipping company lost some the man’s cremated remains.

The ashes of 71-year-old Joel D. Ford of Georgia was to be split into four urns and sent to his four children. Trayce Ford-Reyes of Naperville and her brothers in Texas each received urns. However, a sister in Indiana didn’t get one.

The lawsuit contends the urn meant for Tyna Kirk was damaged by United Parcel Service and the ashes thrown in the trash. The family contends a funeral home, a packaging service and UPS failed to properly package an urn containing Joel Ford’s ashes.

UPS spokesman Matthew O’Connor said the company hadn’t seen the lawsuit but doesn’t ship human remains. He said the company will investigate and respond accordingly.

