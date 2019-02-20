



Snow and ice are returning to the Chicago area, and the forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for most of northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

After some morning snow, some of the precipitation will turn to freezing rain around 11 Wednesday morning. Expect a light glaze of ice in some locations by late morning, CBS 2’s Megan Glaros reports.

A light to moderate snow was falling as of 4:30 a.m. and is expected to continue to fall through 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Totals are expected to range from a half inch to maybe slightly more than an inch. As temperatures rise, some ice may form on roads later in the morning.

As of 5 a.m., there were no reports of weather-related accidents, but neighborhood roads were covered with a coating of snow and were slippery.

At total of 108 flights were canceled at O’Hare and 87 were canceled at Midway, but delays were less than 15 minutes, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Expect temperatures around 29 degrees by 7 a.m. Temperatures will start to rise at lunch time, reaching 36 degrees by 3 p.m. Rain sprinkles will still be around into the afternoon.

Ed Curran was reporting light snow from Mobile Weather Lab in McHenry County. The Jane Addams Tollway was well treated and traffic was moving smoothly. Winds were picking up to around 15 miles per hour.

The wintry weather could affect portions of north central Illinois, northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

The warning is in effect through 3 p.m. Wednesday. However, Glaros expects it may be lifted sooner.