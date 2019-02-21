CHICAGO (CBS) — An extra-alarm fire in the Fulton Market neighborhood has prompted the CTA to suspend service on parts of the nearby Pink and Green lines, as firefighters work to get the blaze under control.

The fire started around 4:45 a.m. at American Nickel Works, near Lake and Racine. The roof of the building was completely destroyed in the blaze, and a western wall collapsed.

3-11 alarm on lake. All companies working no injuries pic.twitter.com/tbRTIiAvJg — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 21, 2019

The building is located very close to Green and Pink line tracks, prompting the CTA to suspend service between the Loop and Polk on the Pink Line and between the Loop and Ashland/Lake on the Green Line. Shuttle buses were set up to provide service between the other sections of the two rail lines.

Firefighters also called in a hazardous materials response, due to the chemicals inside the building.

#FultonMarket – Smoke starting to get lighter & thin out a bit at Lake & Racine. Still no CTA Pink or Green Line trains moving through here. Lake shut down Ogden to Halsted. Equipment staged along Ogden between Randolph & Lake pic.twitter.com/HvDauaj3aP — Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) February 21, 2019

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency was monitoring air quality in the neighborhood around the fire.