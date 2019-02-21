WWE Roster Changes, As NXT Takes Over Raw And SmackDownWWE is in the midst of a major roster shakeup, as a second wave of NXT wrestlers are being called up to RAW and SmackDown.

Moving On From Machado: White Sox Seek Answers From WithinThe White Sox will look around and return to their youth movement, now in its third season. If Machado had moved to Chicago, he might've played third base, with Tim Anderson at shortstop and Yoan Moncada at second.

NBA Playoff Picture: Western ConferenceAs the NBA Playoff stretch run gets under way, the Warriors hope to fend off the Nuggets and Thunder as they eye another NBA Finals.

Kane Scores 2 More, Blackhawks Beat Red Wings 5-4 In OTPatrick Kane scored two goals, including the game winner with 2:18 left in overtime, extending his point streak to 19 games and lifting the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Ready For Upcoming Season: 'We've Got To Play Better'The Cubs didn’t upgrade their already talented roster, but there’s no shortage of leadership in the locker room. The now spoken-for Anthony Rizzo has no problem speaking up.

Purdue Student Walks 100 Miles To Indiana Game To Honor Late Superfan Tyler TrentAaron Lai made a grueling 100-mile walk through ice, snow, and whipping winds in northwest Indiana on Tuesday, to make it to Bloomington for the big Indiana vs. Purdue basketball game.