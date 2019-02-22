CHICAGO (CBS)–An Arlington Heights man who allegedly stormed into a home with a gun in 2017 has been convicted on charges of domestic battery and criminal trespass, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Timothy M. Monty, 45, tried to get into the home of an acquaintance on July 13, 2017.

When he was unable to get inside through the garage, prosecutors said he started banging on the front door. When a woman opened it, Monty walked in and started yelling.

She ordered him to leave, and police found him in possession of a gun when officers arrived.

The state’s attorney said Monty had a prior domestic relationship with the victim.

He is expected to be sentenced on April 18.