CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was struck by a Metra Electric train Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood, leading to “extensive delays” for commuters.

A Metra Electric District train hit a person near the Kensington station at 115th and Cottage Grove around 7:30 a.m., according to a Metra spokesperson

All inbound and outbound trains were stopped at the station, and other trains on the Metra Electric line were facing “extensive delays,” according to Metra.

The victim’s age, gender, and condition were not immediately available.

Commuters should check the Metra website for service updates.