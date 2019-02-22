CHICAGO (CBS) — R&B singer R. Kelly has been charged in Cook County with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Nine of the counts specify the victim was between 13 and 16. One count did not specify any ages. The charges are Class 2 felonies. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is holding a news conference this afternoon to discuss the charges.

Judge Dennis Porter signed a no-bail warrant for Kelly’s arrest at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

According to court records, his first court date has been scheduled for March 8.

Defense attorney Steve Greenberg said he’s not aware of the charges.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who has said he was hired by women accusing Kelly of sexual abuse, tweeted “it’s over” shortly after the charges were announced. Avenatti had already planned a news conference to discuss allegations against Kelly on Friday.

After 25 years of serial sexual abuse and assault of underage girls, the day of reckoning for R Kelly has arrived. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 22, 2019

This is a developing story.

In 2009, Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges connected to a videotape of him allegedly having sex with an underage girl.

Friday’s charges come a day after two women publicly accused Kelly of sexually assaulting them when they were teenagers.

Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington have a photo of them taken in 1995 when they were 16 and 15 years old. They’re posing with LL Cool J, who was performing with R. Kelly at a concert in Baltimore.

“At the after party, Mr. Kelly pointed to us and talked to his security,” Scaff said. “He said to put us on the stage.”

Now 40, Scaff recounted the details of that night during a press conference Thursday afternoon. She says they were offered alcohol and marijuana and were led to a hotel room. They say Kelly entered the room with his genitals exposed and asked both teens to perform sex acts.

“He then had sexual intercourse with me even though I did not have the capacity to consent,” Scaff said.

Meanwhile, Washington hid in the bathroom.

Attorney Gloria Allred said Kelly never asked their ages, but neither teen was in a state to consent. She said the women shared their stories with friends and relatives at the time of the incident, and they would both be willing to testify under oath.

“They are willing to face their fear,” Allred said.

Allegations of Kelly’s sexual abuse go back decades and have prompted a recent nationwide protest called #MuteRKelly to boycott his music, in the wake of a Lifetime documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” featuring interviews with the music artist’s alleged accusers.