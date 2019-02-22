Chicago (CBS) — Stopping predator priests and protecting the innocent is the goal of a global Vatican summit addressing the clergy sex abuse crisis in the Catholic Church.

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich addressed the nearly 200 leaders gathered on the second day of the conference.

He stressed the importance of accountability and care for the victims.

“Sadly, many of our people, not just those abused or parents of those abused, but the faithful at large, are wondering if we the leaders of the Church fully understand the sacred bond, this reality, particularly when they see little care given to abused children, or even worse, when it is covered up to protect the abuser or the institution,” Cupich said.

He also said victims of abuse should receive appropriate care and support paid for by the diocese of the accused bishop.

The summit continues through Sunday.

Cupich says Pope Francis asked him and a few other leaders to stay and begin putting protections against abuse in place.