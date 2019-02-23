



After R. Kelly’s bond was set Sunday , his attorney spoke at a press conference which, at times, became heated.

While Steve Greenberg discussed how his defense team will address the current allegations against Kelly, reporter and music critic Jim DeRogatis became angry when Greenberg called one of Kelly’s alleged victims a liar.

“Don’t misquote a victim, Mr. Greenberg,” DeRogatis said.

Greenberg was discussing how the alleged victim had lied about her age to Kelly. DeRogatis countered that the victim said she initially did lie about her age but eventually showed Kelly her real ID, showing she was in fact underage.

Greenberg then pointed out that DeRogatis had a book coming out about covering the R. Kelly case, which angered the reporter.

“I don’t give a f— about selling a single book,” DeRogatis said. “I’ve talked to that woman, and I’ve talked to 47 others.”

“Let’s keep in professional,” Greenberg responded.

Before the heated exchange, the attorney said he was happy with Kelly’s $1 million bond.

“We are very happy with the bond that was set,” Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg said. “Right now he is presumed innocent.”

Greenberg said he his hopeful Kelly will be able to post bond sometime this weekend.

The singer/songwriter turned himself in to authorities Friday night after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse earlier in the day.

In 2008, Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges connected to a videotape of him allegedly having sex with an underage girl. It took six years from the time Kelly was charged with the offense to the end of the trial. It took the jury less than a day to deliberate.

DeRogatis, then a music critic at the Chicago Sun-Times, first reported on a tape that allegedly showed Kelly engaging in sex acts with a minor,

DeRogatis has interviewed family members of the women and former associates of Kelly who described the singer controlling every aspect of the women’s lives.

According to the former members of Kelly’s inner circle, the women were told what to eat, how to dress and when to sleep and bathe. Kelly also records his sexual encounters with the women.

The current charges date back as far as 1998. Illinois has no statute of limitations on child sex abuse charges.

Nine of the counts against Kelly specify the victim was between 13 and 16. One count did not specify any ages. The charges are Class 2 felonies.

Greenberg spoke to the media Friday night, slamming the charges.

“I think all the women are lying,” he said. “Unfortunately the State’s Attorney has now succumbed to public pressure, to pressure from grand-standers like Michael Avenatti and Gloria Allred, and brought these charges. Mr. Kelly is strong. He’s got a lot of support, and he’s going to be vindicated on all these charges, one by one if it has to be.”

Michael Avenatti, who is representing two victims of Kelly, lashed out a Greenberg on Saturday.

“Mr Greenberg’s client is in his fight for his life,” said Avenatti. “He needs to get his head out of his ass. He is already in an insurmountable amount of trouble.”

Allegations of Kelly’s sexual abuse go back decades and have prompted a recent nationwide protest called #MuteRKelly to boycott his music, in the wake of a Lifetime documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” featuring interviews with the music artist’s alleged accusers.