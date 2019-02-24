



Sen. Bernie Sanders, who announced his 2020 presidential campaign this past week, will hold a rally next Sunday at Navy Pier.

The Independent Senator from Vermont said in a Facebook post, “My time at the University of Chicago … changed my life and helped shape me into the person I am today.”

Sanders graduated from the university in 1964.

A Facebook page for the rally has more than 850 people marked as attending.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the event will start at 7 p.m.

Anyone who plans to attend can RSVP here.