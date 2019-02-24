R KELLY CHARGED:Bond At $1 Million | 10 Counts Criminal Sexual Abuse | DNA Evidence | Avenatti: 'He Will Die In Prison' | History Of Allegations
Chicago (CBS) — Six people were injured in a five-car accident downtown Sunday evening, Chicago police said.

According to police, around 4:40 p.m. the driver of a car traveling north in the 500 block of State Street was unable to break due to mechanical problems and struck another car and two people about to enter that car.

This caused a chain reaction of car crashes, which included five cars and caused one car to crash into a bus shelter.

Six people, including two pedestrians, were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The victims’ ages range from 19 to 80.

No other injuries were reported, and police said no citations were issued.