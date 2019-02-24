Chicago (CBS) — Juan-Martin Alvarez, 13, has been reported missing after he didn’t come home from school Friday, according to Chicago police.

He is missing from the 2000 block of North Spaulding Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket with gold lettering, khaki pants and black Timberland boots. He wears glasses.

He is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives, Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.