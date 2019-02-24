R KELLY CHARGED:Bond At $1 Million | 10 Counts Criminal Sexual Abuse | DNA Evidence | Avenatti: 'He Will Die In Prison' | History Of Allegations
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:45 PMCollege Basketball
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMCBS 2 Sunday News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Police, CPD, Juan-Martin Alvarez, Logan Square, Missing Person

Chicago (CBS) — Juan-Martin Alvarez, 13, has been reported missing after he didn’t come home from school Friday, according to Chicago police.

(Credit: CPD)

He is missing from the 2000 block of North Spaulding Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket with gold lettering, khaki pants and black Timberland boots. He wears glasses.

He is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives, Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.